Hertz Network (HTZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $243,948.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $243,948.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00125626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00152375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.82 or 0.99605166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00882579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.