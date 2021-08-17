Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Head to Head Comparison

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 0 0 5 0 3.00

Heska has a consensus target price of $263.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Heska’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heska is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Heska’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.26 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Heska $197.32 million 14.34 -$14.40 million ($0.26) -1,022.54

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heska.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Heska -0.59% 1.42% 1.05%

Summary

Heska beats StageZero Life Sciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

