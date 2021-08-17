HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,942 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

