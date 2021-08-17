HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,876. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

