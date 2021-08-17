HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.34. 1,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,105. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

