HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.78. The company had a trading volume of 156,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

