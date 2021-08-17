HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $910,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of OceanFirst Financial worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 11,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,379. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

