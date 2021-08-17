HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

SPB traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. 21,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,555. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

