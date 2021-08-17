HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,314 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.5% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.88. 15,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,523. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

