HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,967 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,638,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $272.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

