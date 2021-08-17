Highland Capital Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,978. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.