Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. 189,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

