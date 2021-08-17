Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 46.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 34.0% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eaton by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 205,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. 50,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

