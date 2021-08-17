Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $14.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.57. 600,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.84.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

