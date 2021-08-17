Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $240.14. 1,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

