HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Hershey by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Hershey by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 266,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $181.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

