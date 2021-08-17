HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

