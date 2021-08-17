HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $630.21 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $557.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

