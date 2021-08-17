HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $588.87 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

