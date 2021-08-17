Homeros (HMR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.76 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00843655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00100872 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

