Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. 13,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,854. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.33. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

