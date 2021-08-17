H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.43.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$16.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

