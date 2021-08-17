H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.64.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HR.UN stock traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.05. The company had a trading volume of 747,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.60. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.