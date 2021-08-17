HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 30th

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

HSBC has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HSBC to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

