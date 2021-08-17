Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.58. 787,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

