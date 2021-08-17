Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.