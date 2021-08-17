Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
