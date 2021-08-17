Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,975 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 265,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 114,955 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 3,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,422. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

