Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $82,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,730. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

