Huntington National Bank Has $49.71 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $49,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

