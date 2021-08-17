Huntington National Bank Purchases 72,756 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. 594,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,285,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

