Huntington National Bank Purchases 89,792 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $36,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.11. 150,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

