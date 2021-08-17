Huntington National Bank Sells 1,737,565 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 37.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,883,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,737,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $97,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. 869,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,091,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

