Huntington National Bank Sells 25,345 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,345 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $79,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.21. 249,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

