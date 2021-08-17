HUSD Reaches Market Cap of $488.81 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $488.81 million and $428.79 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.87 or 0.00944244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00165549 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 488,893,321 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.