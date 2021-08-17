Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $76.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,499 shares of company stock worth $21,356,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

