Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HYPMY stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90. Hypera has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.92.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

