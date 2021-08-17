HyperDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $1.01 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.58 or 0.00857665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00156307 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

