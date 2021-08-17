IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Lowered to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.51.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG opened at C$3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.62. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$6.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.