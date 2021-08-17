Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.48. 208,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,112. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

