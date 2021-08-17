Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171,171 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,423. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

