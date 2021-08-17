Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.21. 29,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.63. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

