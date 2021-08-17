Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.51. 355,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,859. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

