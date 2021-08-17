Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 104,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

