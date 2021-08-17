Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.04. 452,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

