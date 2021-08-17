Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 146.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,536 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.45.

Autodesk stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.55. 34,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $335.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

