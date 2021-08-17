Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 12,959 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,372,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.