Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,025 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Medtronic by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.