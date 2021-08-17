Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 755,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,839,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

