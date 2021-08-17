IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate stock opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

