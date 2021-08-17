IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

